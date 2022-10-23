ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) & Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Critical Survey

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA -8.16% -12.74% -3.22% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ANA and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Wohnen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus target price of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.73%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than ANA.

ANA has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANA and Deutsche Wohnen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $9.09 billion N/A -$1.28 billion ($0.34) -11.59 Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million 7.71 $1.72 billion N/A N/A

Deutsche Wohnen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANA.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats ANA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

(Get Rating)

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade And Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related services, such as airport passenger, ground handling, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in the development and sale of travel plans; and planning and sale of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in the import and export operations of goods related to air transportation; and in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

