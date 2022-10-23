American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

