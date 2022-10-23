American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.38.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

