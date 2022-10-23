América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.06 on Thursday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,719 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

