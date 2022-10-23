Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.1 %

MO opened at $44.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

