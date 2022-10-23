Alpha Finance Lab Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $606,227.00 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $108.20 million and approximately $606,227.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

