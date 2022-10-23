Alpha Finance Lab Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $606,227.00 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $108.20 million and approximately $606,227.00 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.11 or 0.01421795 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005806 BTC.
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021114 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00044463 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.30 or 0.01631014 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.
About Alpha Finance Lab
Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.
Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab
