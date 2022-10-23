Algorand Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.18 billion and $36.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007472 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,524,491 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,008,227 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

