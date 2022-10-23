Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after purchasing an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after buying an additional 139,061 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

