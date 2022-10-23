Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

