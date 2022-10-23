Aion Price Tops $0.0378 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $856,139.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00136037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00261884 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00059477 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.