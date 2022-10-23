Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.11 Million

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and approximately $895,750.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 29.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00135823 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00261346 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00059630 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.