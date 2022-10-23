Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $44.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.