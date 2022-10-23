Aidi Finance (BSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $51,019,080.68 Billion (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $137.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s launch date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the exchanges listed above.

