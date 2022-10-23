AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.06% of AGCO worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after acquiring an additional 222,286 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,630,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.71. 621,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,763. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

