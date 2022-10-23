aelf Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $65.24 million and $3.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00019483 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007024 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008837 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,403,566 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

