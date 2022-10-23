Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 84 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $186.35 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.76.

