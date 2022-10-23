Advisory Services Network LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

