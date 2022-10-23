Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $171.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $154.46 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day moving average is $187.63.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.