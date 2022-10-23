Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $561,032.00

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $54.18 million and approximately $561,032.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00019335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006982 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002397 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,589 coins. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

