Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.43.

AYI stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.01. 222,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,206. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.64.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.67%.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

