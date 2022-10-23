AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ACRX opened at $0.20 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
