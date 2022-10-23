AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACRX opened at $0.20 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 119,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

See Also

