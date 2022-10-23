ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

ACCO stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $406.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 817,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,708,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 25.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

