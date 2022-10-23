86,236 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Purchased by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $42.38 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.
Several research firms have issued reports on PRCT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
