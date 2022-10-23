52,608 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $136.46 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

