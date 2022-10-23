427,400 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 427,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.