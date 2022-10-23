371,283 Shares in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 371,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

NUV stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

