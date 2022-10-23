2,679 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.5 %

KMB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.96. 1,678,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,482. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.09. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

