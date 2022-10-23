2,601 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
