251,305 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 251,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,000. Huron Consulting Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 1.21% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,730 shares of company stock worth $252,107. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.66.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

