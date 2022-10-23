17,609 Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RPM International by 116.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

RPM International Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $6,568,290. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

