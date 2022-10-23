1,656 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day moving average is $220.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

