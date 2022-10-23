12,125 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $153,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.92 million, a PE ratio of 116.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.2325 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 715.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.