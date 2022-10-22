ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of ZIP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
ZIP Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
ZIP Company Profile
Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIP (ZIZTF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.