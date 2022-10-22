ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0348

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $322,784.14 and $19.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00273332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00099544 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00066111 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

