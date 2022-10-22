Zcash (ZEC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36.40 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.36 or 0.00272580 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $813.54 million and $36.40 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00096410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00066196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,537,306 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

