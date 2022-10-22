Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $52.85 on Top Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $821.08 million and $38.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.85 or 0.00274826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00111070 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00066485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,534,838 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

