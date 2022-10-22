YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,069.66

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,069.66 ($12.92) and traded as low as GBX 880 ($10.63). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.00), with a volume of 44,483 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £991.69 million and a PE ratio of 5,986.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 978.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

