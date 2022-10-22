XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $391,726.00

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. XYO has a market capitalization of $77.77 million and $391,726.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,201.12 or 0.99988280 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003233 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046721 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022712 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

