XSGD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $646,352.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One XSGD token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $52.16 million and $646,352.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,394,100 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

