WOW-token (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. WOW-token has a market cap of $450.21 million and $10.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.07 or 0.01421810 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005835 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00021156 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00044548 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.94 or 0.01634574 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04527677 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

