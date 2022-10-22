Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Trading 5.7% Higher

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.65 and last traded at 0.65. Approximately 15,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 103,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.61.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Winc from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 17.64 million for the quarter.
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
