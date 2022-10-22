WhiteCoin (XWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $711,407.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $56.77 million and approximately $711,407.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00031654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00272854 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001372 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003882 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005273 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017118 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

