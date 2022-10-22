Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.07.
Westlake Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of WLK traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $94.05. 631,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.
Insider Activity
In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.
About Westlake
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake (WLK)
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.