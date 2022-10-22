Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

Westlake Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of WLK traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $94.05. 631,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12.

Insider Activity

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

