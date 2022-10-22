Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

