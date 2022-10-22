West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $70.66. 95,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,022% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 3.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFTBF)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.