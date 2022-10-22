Wells Fargo & Company Trims Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Target Price to $88.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.54.

BX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

