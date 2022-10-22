Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

