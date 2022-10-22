WAXE (WAXE) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.68 or 0.00404968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $402,177.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

