WAXE Trading Down 4.6% This Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. WAXE has a market cap of $328.55 million and $398,010.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $77.32 or 0.00402115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

