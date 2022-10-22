Wanchain Price Up 1.4% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.52 million and $477,370.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00081571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007363 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

